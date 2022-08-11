Fiera Capital Corp Has $35.97 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $35,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 970.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.