Fiera Capital Corp Has $38.82 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $38,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $255.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average of $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

