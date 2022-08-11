Fiera Capital Corp Has $38.82 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $38,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance
IJH stock opened at $255.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average of $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.