Fiera Capital Corp Has $41.51 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $41,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

About Cognex

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

