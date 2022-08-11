Fiera Capital Corp Has $48.10 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,883 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.87% of Colliers International Group worth $48,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $123.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.