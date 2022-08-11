Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.84% of ACI Worldwide worth $30,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

