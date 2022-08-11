Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $23.08 Million Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 280,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,081,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.51% of Mirati Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,388,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 402,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,085,000 after purchasing an additional 211,481 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 291,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,892,000 after acquiring an additional 119,851 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 492,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,242,000 after acquiring an additional 109,264 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $195.99.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

