Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,627 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $49,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,133 shares of company stock worth $3,431,499. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $268.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.20 and a 52-week high of $378.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

