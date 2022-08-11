Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 26,920 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,811,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $400.29 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

