Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 43,416 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.84% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,603,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,803,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,105.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 182,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock opened at $142.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.27. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.39 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

