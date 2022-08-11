Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 4,844 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $29,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $269.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $487.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.91 and its 200 day moving average is $301.39.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.56.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

