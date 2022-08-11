Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,483 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $41,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 8.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 867,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after buying an additional 67,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,711,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.93 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $92.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

