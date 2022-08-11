Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 679,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,027 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.74% of Avient worth $32,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $67,816,000. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 26.8% during the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,942,000 after buying an additional 875,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 877.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after buying an additional 508,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avient by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 352,512 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avient by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 125,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of AVNT opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.