Filecash (FIC) Price Hits $0.0059

Filecash (FIC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecash has a total market cap of $152,565.33 and $57,667.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038533 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Buying and Selling Filecash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars.

