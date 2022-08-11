Filecash (FIC) Price Hits $0.0059

Filecash (FIC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecash has a total market cap of $152,565.33 and $57,667.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015342 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038533 BTC.
About Filecash
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.
Buying and Selling Filecash
