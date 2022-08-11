First Business Financial Services Inc. Invests $203,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

