First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN) Plans Dividend of $0.35

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
First Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of FIZN opened at $55.00 on Thursday. First Citizens Bancshares has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87.
First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
