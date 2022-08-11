First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN) Plans Dividend of $0.35

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

First Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FIZN opened at $55.00 on Thursday. First Citizens Bancshares has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87.

First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customer to in the mid-southern United States. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products.

