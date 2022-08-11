First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Shares of FCRD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 66,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,675. The company has a market cap of $100.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.34. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 80.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

