First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 80.11%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.34. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

Institutional Trading of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

