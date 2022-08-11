First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Critical Survey

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 29.19% 12.06% 1.30% Santa Cruz County Bank 32.08% N/A N/A

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Financial pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

First Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial and Santa Cruz County Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Given First Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial and Santa Cruz County Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $194.28 million 2.89 $52.99 million $4.76 9.82 Santa Cruz County Bank $68.13 million 3.10 $21.30 million $2.57 9.63

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 78 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

(Get Rating)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides debit and credit cards, merchant, online and mobile banking, remote electronic deposit, bill payment, treasury management, and cash management services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two ATMs and night depository kiosks. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.