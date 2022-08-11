First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $430.17. 19,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,026. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

