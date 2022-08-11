First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $2.40 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $6.49 on Thursday, hitting $118.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,986. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

