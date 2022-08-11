First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,753,000 after purchasing an additional 385,390 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $199.19. 81,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,245. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $234.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.41 and a 200 day moving average of $188.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.