First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $786,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $402,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $540,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $332,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 172,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $276.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.