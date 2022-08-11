First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,741 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 2.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,977. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

