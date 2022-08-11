First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,819 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Exelon were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,083. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.