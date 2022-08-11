First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Matthew Deines Purchases 2,000 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Deines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Matthew Deines bought 500 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $8,475.00.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $161.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNWB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

