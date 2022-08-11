First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $162.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.85.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

