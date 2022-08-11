First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 439.5% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNSC. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RNSC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $32.98.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.