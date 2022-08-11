First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 251.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. Research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

