FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.62

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

FirstGroup Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

FirstGroup Announces Dividend

About FirstGroup

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0114 per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

