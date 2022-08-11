FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.62

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.
