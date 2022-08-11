FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.71% of FirstService worth $45,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstService by 60,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSV opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

