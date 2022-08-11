Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of FSR opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.52. Fisker has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

About Fisker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fisker by 11.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 484,986 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at $1,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.