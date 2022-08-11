Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.
Fisker Price Performance
Shares of FSR opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.52. Fisker has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $23.75.
Institutional Trading of Fisker
About Fisker
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
