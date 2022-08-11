Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
DFP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,103. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.