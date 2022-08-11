Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FLYW traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $26.34. 4,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 1.81. Flywire has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock valued at $42,324,817. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

