Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91. 56,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 768,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLYW. Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Flywire Stock Down 7.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $140,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock worth $42,324,817. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 67,760 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flywire by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

