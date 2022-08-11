FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.51 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.64.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.57. 352,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,221. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,478.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

