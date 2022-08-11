Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 887,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,306,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

