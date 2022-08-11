Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

FOX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FOX to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 43,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,262. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. FOX has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in FOX by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 19.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FOX by 44.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

