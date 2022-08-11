Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $17,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.