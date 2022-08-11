Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Lowered to $45.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Franchise Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of FRG opened at $33.23 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group



Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Stories

