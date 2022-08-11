Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$230.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$260.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.00.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$3.79 on Thursday, reaching C$167.30. 194,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,233. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$157.31 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The firm has a market cap of C$32.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a current ratio of 21.73.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

