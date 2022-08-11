Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,019,699.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,311,558 shares of company stock worth $31,050,646. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

