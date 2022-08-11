Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

TSE:FRU opened at C$13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.25. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Articles

