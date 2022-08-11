Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 117.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,841,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.
Freeline Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.