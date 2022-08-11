Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading 2.1% Higher

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.43. 13,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 24,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Freshii Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.60.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

