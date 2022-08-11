Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives $941.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $941.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) price target (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.20)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Fresnillo Price Performance

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

