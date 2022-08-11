Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 448.3% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Fresnillo Price Performance

Fresnillo stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 2,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) price target (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.20)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.67.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Articles

