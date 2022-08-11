Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,900.17 ($35.04).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,600 ($19.33) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,413.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,328.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,900 ($35.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £630.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,554.32.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.