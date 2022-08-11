Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.16. 1,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.
Fuji Media Company Profile
Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.
