Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $1.23 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,273,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

CPT traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $144.29. 15,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,294. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.22. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

