Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $10.20 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 3.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $170.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

